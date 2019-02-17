愛這個字不是用拼的，要用感覺！小熊維尼的20句智慧語錄

圖／pixabay

文／熊玠非編譯

維尼小熊是英國小說家亞歷山大‧米恩(Alan Alexander Milne)為兒子創作的一隻漫畫熊，後來由迪士尼重新繪製成外型可愛和個性憨厚的造型，迅速成為世界知名的卡通角色，米恩1月18日的生日，甚至被訂為國際小熊維尼日。

去年不知為何，小熊維尼的電影在中國大陸吃了閉門羹，傳言是因為小熊維尼被中國官方視為「抵抗的象徵」。

撇開政治不談，小熊維尼歷久不哀，除了造型討喜之外，維尼和牠的好朋友小豬和跳跳虎之間有很多很有哲理的對話，也是小熊維尼長期受世人喜愛的一大原因。

《康健》在豬年一年伊始，特別節譯20則維尼小熊經典生活哲理，分享給有時感到浮躁、找不到正能量的你我：

1.小豬：「愛」這個字怎麼拼？Piglet：How do you spell love?

維尼：愛不是用拼的，是用感覺的。Pooh： You don't spell it, you feel it.

2.正是那些與眾不同的特質，造就了獨一無二的我。

The things that make me different are the things that make me.

3.我並沒有迷路，但我迷失在人生的路程上。

I'm not lost for I know where I am. But however, where I am may be lost.

4.不要低估了無所事事、四處晃悠、傾聽你平時聽不見的事，以及無憂無慮的價值。

Don't underestimate the value of doing nothing, of just going along, listening to all the things you can't hear, and not bothering.

5.有些人關心過頭了，我想那叫做「愛」。

Some people care too much. I think it's called love.

6.有些人會跟動物說話，但傾聽牠們的人不多，這就是問題所在。

Some people talk to animals. Not many listen though. That's the problem.

7.很多事急不來，反正總是會到達目的地的。這是小河流都懂的道理。

Rivers know this： there is no hurry. We shall get there some day.

8.雜亂無章的好處是：總是有驚喜出現。

One of the advantages of being disorganized is that one is always having surprising discoveries.

9.如果我們一起做夢，就不會分別那麼久啦。如果我們在對方的夢中，我們就能一直待在一起了。

I think we dream so we don't have to be apart for so long. If we're in each other's dreams, we can be together all the time.

10.詩歌並非能去追求而得到它的真義，而是當你在適當的情景時空中，它們會來攫取你的心。你所能做的事是就是到那個時空中讓它們找到你。

“But it isn't easy” said Pooh. “Because poetry and hums aren't things which you get, they're things which get you. And all you can do is to go where they can find you.

11.有的時候我坐著思考，有的時候我就只是單純坐著。

Sometimes I sits and thinks, and sometimes I just sits…

12.我是如此的幸運，能夠擁有很難與之告別的事物。

How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.

13.動物很大，不代表牠不需要別人對牠好。跳跳虎這麼大，請記得，牠需要的友好和小荳一樣多。

Just because an animal is large, it doesn't mean he doesn't want kindness；however big Tigger seems to be, remember that he wants as much kindness as Roo.

14.你不能老是待在森林角落裡等別人來親近你，有的時候你也要主動去接近別人。

You can't stay in your corner of the Forest waiting for others to come to you. You have to go to them sometimes.

15.小豬注意到雖然他的心臟很小，但卻可以容納很多很多的感激之心。

Piglet noticed that even though he had a very small heart, it could hold a rather large amount of gratitude.

16.兩個人在一起友善多了。

It's so much more friendly with two.

17.愛是後退幾步，好讓你愛的人的幸福進得來。

Love is taking a few steps backward maybe even more...to give way to the happiness of the person you love.

18.我一直在尋尋覓覓某人，有一天突然不再尋覓了。

I was walking along looking for somebody, and then suddenly I wasn't anymore.

19.「兔子很聰明，」小熊若有所思的說。“Rabbit's clever,” said Pooh thoughtfully.

「是啊，」小豬說，「兔子很聰明。」“Yes,” said Piglet, “Rabbit's clever.”

「而且牠有腦袋。」小熊說。“And he has Brain.”

「是啊，」小豬說，「兔子有腦袋。」“Yes,” said Piglet,“Rabbit has Brain.”

兩人沈默了許久，「我想，」小熊說，「這是為什麼牠老是啥都不懂的原因。」There was a long silence. “I suppose,” said Pooh,“that's why he never understands anything.”

20.「如果樹倒下的時候我們剛好在它下面怎麼辦？」小豬說。“Supposing a tree fell down, Pooh, when we were underneath it?

「如果樹沒倒就沒事了，」小熊深思熟慮之後說。“Supposing it didn't,” said Pooh after careful thought.

然後小豬就放心了。Piglet was comforted by this.

